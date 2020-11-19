Briefly Noted: Olathe middle and high schoolers return to remote learning Nov. 30; Safely dispose hazardous chemicals in JoCo

Olathe joins Shawnee Mission, Blue Valley, De Soto schools to return to remote learning Nov. 30

Middle and high school students in Olathe Public Schools will return to the remote learning environment beginning Nov. 30. The decision follows similar moves by Shawnee Mission, Blue Valley and USD 232 (De Soto) school districts in response to the surge of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

Elementary students in Olathe will continue in-person, full-time learning.

“We know this decision will greatly disappoint some families,” district staff wrote in the announcement. “We know some families will feel relief. We are aware the remote learning format provides challenges for some of our students and families. We want students learning in-person, too.

“With rising community spread and the number of staff members in quarantine, it is becoming more challenging to operate our buildings. Even with the incredible efforts of all of our staff and students, this remains a challenge.”

Other updates:

Sports and activities are still in place for middle and high school

Drive-up meal options are still available for students

Middle and high school students with disabilities who have a Temporary Learning Plan developed, will still have some access to in-person learning, depending on their individual plans

St. Joseph Catholic Church hosting blood drive Monday, Nov. 23

Community Blood Center is leading a blood drive at St. Joseph Catholic Church next week to meet a growing demand for blood donations.

Donors can sign up in advance to donate at the blood drive, which takes place 1-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at the church, Knights of Columbus Hall, 11221 Johnson Drive.

To make an appointment online, visit savealifenow.org and use Sponsor Code stjosephcatholic. Donors may also contact Virginia Wiedel, blood drive coordinator, at 913-268-3874 or vrwiedel@sbcglobal.net.

Donors are to wear a face mask to the donation and will be provided one if they don’t have a mask. Donors must also bring a photo ID or donor ID card.

Safely dispose hazardous chemicals in JoCo

Hazardous chemicals such as paints, cleaners, pesticides and gasoline can be safely disposed of in Johnson County.

Residents can make an appointment with the county for a free disposal drop-off service. Schedule an appointment here.