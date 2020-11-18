Roeland Park restricts on-street parking near Catalina, Buena Vista crosswalk

The Roeland Park City Council Monday evening approved a resolution restricting parking along the sidewalk near where Catalina and Buena Vista Streets meet.

Why it matters: The ordinance restricts parking on the east side of Buena Vista, 100 feet north and south of the pedestrian crosswalk near Catalina Street. Councilmembers Michael Rebne and Jennifer Hill both said residents have taken to the temporary no parking signs and are grateful for the work being done to address safe walkability.

What’s next: The city’s Public Works Department placed temporary no parking signs prior to the city council meeting. Permanent signs that meet the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices will be installed now that the city council unanimously approved the resolution. Councilmember Jim Kelly was absent.

Key quote: “It definitely is calming traffic, you notice it, it is an obvious, ‘Here’s the crosswalk, there’s no cars in the way, and I have to slow down or I am going to hit this sign,’” Hill said. “I think it is working perfectly, I’m looking forward to seeing the real sign when it comes in.”