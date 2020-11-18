Briefly Noted: Mission to host Uplift clothing drive on Nov. 19; Roeland Park church seeks volunteers for food drive

Mission to host Uplift clothing drive on Nov. 19

The Uplift van, connected to the homeless outreach program Uplift, will accept donations at the Sylvester Powell Community Center parking lot on Nov. 19.

The drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the community center’s north parking lot. Below is a list of items needed:

Coats

Hats

Gloves

Scarves

White socks

Sleeping bags

Books

Candles

It is a drive-thru event, and participants do not have to leave their cars. Mission police officers and other volunteers will unload donations.

Roeland Park church seeks volunteers for food drive

The Roeland Park United Methodist Church is seeking volunteers to help with Friday food drives.

Volunteers can choose the day, time and activity to help out with including shopping or sorting and bagging food. The form to sign up to volunteer can be found here.

Lenexa firefighters demonstrate hazards of deep-frying a turkey

The Lenexa Fire Department in October demonstrated the hazards of deep frying a turkey.

A turkey must be properly thawed and dried before being deep-fried. Lenexa firefighters joined the Heart of America’s Fire Marshal’s group at Lenexa Fire Station 3 to demonstrate those hazards when a turkey is not properly prepared.