Briefly Noted: Ribbon cutting for Savoy Tea Company in Lenexa; Merriam Visitors Bureau looks for ‘local love’ comments from residents

Savoy Tea Company in Lenexa celebrates opening with ribbon cutting

Savoy Tea Company, an Arkansas-based tea shop and cafe, opened its first Kansas City location in Lenexa City Center.

Located at 16953 City Center Drive in The District, Savoy Tea Company opened a few weeks ago.

“We really want people to come in and discover tea, maybe for the first time or if they haven’t drank tea in a while, to expand their knowledge and learn about tea,” said Bill Beyer, who with his wife, Tina Beyer, owns the company. “The more you know about it and learn about it, it just becomes more exciting.”

Merriam Visitors Bureau looks for ‘local love’ comments from residents

The Merriam Visitors Bureau is seeking local love comments from residents about their favorite places to visit, shop or dine in the city.

Residents can submit their comments to kcrane@merriam.org by Nov. 20 for a chance to be featured in the 2021 Merriam Community and Visitor Guide. If possible, the city asks that a phone be included with the emailed comment.

Menlo Food Labs parent company of Strang Hall announces new CEO

Menlo Food Labs, the parent company of Strang Hall, a chef collective in Overland Park, on Friday announced the hiring of Shawn Craft as chief executive officer. Craft brings more than 25 years of operational oversight and has worked with hundreds of national restaurants and billion-dollar companies, according to a press release.

“I am an operator at heart,” Craft said. “My goal is to provide a best in class experience to our team and our guests, which completely aligns with Menlo Food Lab’s mission. I am extremely excited to grow both Menlo’s business model and footprint not only here in Kansas City but across the country. Everyone should have a chance to enjoy this one of a kind culinary experience.”

In 2016, Craft joined Leawood-based NPC International, where he recently served as vice president of operations for the Mid Central Division.

Craft was introduced to Strang Hall founder Tim Barton by a mutual friend, and the two hit it off and found alignment in their shared vision to provide best in class, one-of-a-kind dining experience in Kansas City and beyond.

“We think Shawn is the right leader to help us take the Menlo Food Labs vision to multiple facilities in multiple markets,” Barton said. “His previous operational and executive experience are a perfect fit for where Menlo is and where we want to go.”