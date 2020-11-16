Updates from Johnson County Community College: Course delivery methods for student success (and safety!)

At Johnson County Community College, supporting our students while maintaining a healthy and safe learning environment remains our top priority.

“Our students need stability now more than ever. Knowing that we continue to have their best interest at heart is comforting for all,” says Pete Belk, Director of Admissions and Recruitment.

One of the many ways we’ve adapted during these challenging times is by adding more flexibility to our course delivery methods. Students have several options when it comes to how they choose to attend JCCC, including:

Online courses – Students can learn from anywhere at their own pace. There are no required campus visits or scheduled online meetings.

– Students can learn from anywhere at their own pace. There are no required campus visits or scheduled online meetings. Online hybrid courses – This method includes scheduled, online, live video sessions but does not require any face-to-face meetings on campus.

– This method includes scheduled, online, live video sessions but does not require any face-to-face meetings on campus. Hybrid courses – This requires some face-to-face sessions on campus, while other sessions may be delivered in a live video format.

Check out this video for more information:

Experience Flexibility this Winter Break

Students looking to work ahead toward their degree or certificate have a smart and socially distanced option this winter. JCCC’s Winter Session allows students to earn up to four credit hours in four short weeks. All classes are online and can be completed from the comfort (and warmth) of home! Enrollment is open for Winter Session and classes begin Dec. 14.

Fast Forward to Spring

Looking ahead to spring semester, students can enjoy increased flexibility with over 2,500 online classes to choose from! Spring semester kicks off Jan. 19 and enrollment is open. Check out the course schedule to take advantage of our expanded online offerings next semester.

Don’t Delay, Enroll Today!

Ready to join the next class of Cavaliers? Our Admissions team is available to answer questions and kickstart your educational journey. Contact them at 913-469-3803 or by email.