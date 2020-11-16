Outdoor donut cafe opens in downtown Overland Park during COVID-19

Downtown Overland Park visitors have a new eatery to check out. The Kansas City metro’s first outdoor donut shop, DOP Donuts opened last month at 7512 W. 80th Street.

Owner Travis Lindemoen, who owns the technology business next door to the donut shop, said he came up with the idea after a family vacation to Florida a couple years ago. During the trip his kids loved to ride their bikes to outdoor donut shops every morning.

Lindemoen and he’d been contemplating how to redevelop the oblong space and thought the donut shop would be a good fit.

“The location — there’s a smaller community, lots of houses where you can walk or ride bikes with friends and family — it just kind of felt right,” Lindemoen said. “We wanted to just kind of pilot the concept and see if it works.”

Lindemoen said DOP is following all of the state health department’s safety regulations amid COVID-19, including requiring employees to wear masks and sanitize tables after each customer use. The roughly 1,800-square-foot shop has tables spaced about eight feet away from each other to encourage social distancing, and customers are asked to wear masks while moving around the shop.

Although opening during a pandemic posed its own challenges, Lindemoen said the community has embraced DOP Donuts. The shop’s only been open for a couple of weeks, but already has regulars, he said.

“We’ve had a lot of returning customers, one lady came back twice in one day which is awesome,” Lindemoen said. “Because we’re an outdoor space, people are more open to that a little bit, from a COVID standpoint. It’s been good so far.”

Customers have taken to four donuts thus far, Lindemoen said: the Oreo donut, the red velvet donut, the blueberry donut and the chocolate Old Fashioned donut that sells out nearly everyday. Additionally, he said customers enjoy DOP’s cinnamon rolls and apple fritters — which have been praised for the amount of apples inside, he said.

DOP is open Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 6:30 a.m. to noon, or until sold out. The outdoor shop is pet friendly.