Briefly Noted: Trump supporters parade down SM Pkway; Shawnee Police delete retweet about Elon Musk’s COVID-19 test results

Trump supporters parade down Shawnee Mission Parkway

About 150 vehicles participated in a vehicle parade in support of President Donald Trump on Saturday afternoon.

They gathered in the parking lot of the Target store in Shawnee, 15700 Shawnee Mission Parkway, and then drove to the World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Mo., for a larger rally.

Tony Gillette, Chairman of the Northwest Johnson County Republicans, was on hand to watch the vehicle parade leave Shawnee. He says Saturday’s event was just one of the numerous similar rallies across the country meant to show support for the president.

“The events across the country show the people’s desire to ensure the integrity of our elections and root out potential fraud,” Gillette said.

Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the Nov. 3 presidential election with 306 electoral votes. President Trump has not conceded and continues to claim without evidence that widespread electoral fraud swayed the results. Federal judges in multiple battleground states have tossed out lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign seeking to challenge the election’s results.

Shawnee Police delete retweet about Elon Musks’ COVID-19 test results

The Shawnee Police Department last weekend deleted its retweet that said “Nice” in response to Elon Musk’s tweet about his COVID-19 test results.

In response to an inquiry from another Twitter account about the deleted tweet, the Shawnee Police Department said it deleted the retweet after realizing it was posted from the Shawnee Police Department’s account instead of a personal account.

“We made a mistake and thought we were on a personal account when retweeting this,” the police department tweeted in reply. “We deleted when we realized our mistake. We are reviewing our internal social media policies to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Shawnee Mission Parkway lane closures begin Nov. 16

Lane closures along Shawnee Mission Parkway are set to begin Monday, Nov. 16, to replace sidewalk ramps at Belinder and Mission Road.

The Kansas Department of Transportation will be conducting the work at each intersection, and weather permitting, it will last one week. The city of Fairway was informed there will be 24/7 lane closures at the Belinder and Mission Road intersections while the project is ongoing.