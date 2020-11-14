Your Community: Did you hear? Johnson County Library Podcast

Podcasts have changed how we consume information. Their unmatched convenience allows us to enjoy them virtually anywhere, anytime, at varying speeds, all while doing other things. There’s a childlike excitement when there’s a new episode of your favorite podcast, and you can’t wait to put your headphones on or hop in the car to hear what the episode has to offer. The diverse perspectives, nuggets of wisdom, interesting facts and sheer listening enjoyment keeps you coming back. If you’ve been nodding your head, then you should really take a listen to the Johnson County Library podcast.

“Did you hear?” is Johnson County Library’s podcast where you get the inside story. You’ll hear the latest book and media recommendations, Librarians talking about upcoming events, guest speakers, interviews with your favorite authors and much more. There’s something for everyone and is a great way to stay up-to-date with all that’s going on at the Library.

Here are some of the most recent episodes:

Incarcerated: In “Author Research in Action” episodes, we take an award-winning author, and let them dive-into conversation with a subject matter expert! In this episode, Dr. Horton and Anishinaabekwe poet Louise K. Waakaa’igan discuss poetry both as a lifeline and as a discipline. It’s a discussion between two people who share a gift for and love of poetry; but it’s also a discussion between two people who share a common language that only those who have been “inside” can fully understand.

Cash Bail: Cash Bail. What is it and why are we talking about it on the “Did you hear?” podcast? The Library has always been engaged in the community and we’re committed to serving all of our patrons. If you weren’t aware of the numerous community outreach services we offer, have a look! Representing our incarcerated services, Librarians Kate and Flannery interview Lauren Worley of KC Bail Fund.

5 for 5: We go around the Library to hear from 5 different voices for 5 topics 5 minutes at a time! In this 5 for 5 episode:

Census wrap up Career and Finance online series Book party Debate watch parties Collector’s corner

In Another 5 for 5:

Instagram MakerSpace Steamroller Printing Press Online Storytimes Newsletters galore Super Special Mystery Guest

Youth Fantasy Writing Contest Winners: We present the winners of our Youth Fantasy Writing contest this summer. We talk about this amazing contest and hear from some of the winners. Kids from 3rd through 8th grade participated, and we think you’ll be impressed by these young authors.

Join those who have already discovered the “Did you hear?” podcast. Listen using the Android or iOS PodBean app, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or through the built-in web player. Subscribe today so you never miss an episode.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom