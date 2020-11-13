USD 232 shows progress on new sports facilities and other bond projects

Several large-scale bond projects for facilities at De Soto High and Mill Valley High schools are either complete or underway.

In a presentation to the USD 232 Board of Education earlier this month, Steve Deghand, director of facilities and operations at the school district in De Soto, provided an annotated list of improvements underway or completed through the district’s massive bond project.

The projects at De Soto High include:

Another fieldhouse with locker rooms and concessions

Expanded stadium seating

Installation of artificial turf soccer field

Construction of a baseball field

Renovation of the current softball field

Installation of artificial turf on baseball and softball field

Relocation of throwing events for track and field

The projects at Mill Valley High include:

Construction of a softball field

Renovation of a baseball field

Installation of artificial turf on baseball and softball field

Relocation of throwing events for track and field

A.L. Huber submitted the lowest bid at roughly $12 million, but after making some alternatives to the project, the cost is now about $13.4 million. The school board unanimously approved A.L. Huber’s bid.

Deghand noted that the design and scope of the fieldhouse at De Soto High changed over the summer. Now, the plan is to place a larger fieldhouse under the new home-side bleachers. This design change adds to the cost of the project from original estimates in July.

Deghand also said some design elements of the project at De Soto High are slightly tweaked, particularly the plans for artificial turf on all fields as well as alternates for press boxes and shade structures.

Additionally, several in-house projects have been completed over the past few months. These include:

Resinous flooring installation at several buildings

New press box at Mill Valley High stadium and expanded seating capacity

Tennis court resurfacing at Mill Valley High

Track resurfacing at Mill Valley High

Installation of artificial turf at Mill Valley High soccer field

Parking lot expansion at De Soto High (about 230 new spots) and installation of the new access road from 87th Street

Renovation of four additional playgrounds

Other projects underway include the Cedar Trails Exploration Center, an early childhood center, a new warehouse, and new bathroom/concession building at the Mill Creek Middle football field. Manning Construction is managing those projects as well other improvements that are either complete or underway at Mill Valley High, including a new competition gym, new theatre, additional fieldhouse, and renovation of several spaces in the school.

Below is a video produced by Mill Valley students on the Mill Valley projects: