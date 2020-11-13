Shawnee considers application for new mental health facility near K-7 Highway

Shawnee is considering a proposal for a new mental health facility near Shawnee Mission Parkway and K-7 Highway.

Located at 6815 Hilltop Road on the southeast corner of Hilltop and Midland Drive, Anew Health would comprise operation of a short-term mental health facility with 20 beds. Operating the facility would be Assurance Health System, a health system with multiple short-term, inpatient psychiatric hospitals in the Midwest, mostly in Ohio. The organization focuses mostly on the mental health needs of seniors.

The Shawnee Planning Commission on Nov. 2 decided to table the item to the next meeting on Nov. 16 in order to ask questions about the project and discuss it with the applicant, Brenda Pickett of Assurance Health System.

The site has housed a family healthcare operation by AdventHealth. It’s unknown if Anew Health would operate the whole building or just a portion of it.

One resident also raised questions and concerns about the project, as her mother’s house is near the proposed facility. She wanted to find out more about the project and ensure it has security.

Anew Health would serve senior patients with anxiety, behavior disturbances, Alzheimer’s, and dementia, as well as those affected by mental health disorders caused by brain injury, stroke or other neuropathic disorders, according to city documents. Additionally, the facility will be staffed by 19 employees and locked down and secured via magnetic locks and swipe card access.

Shawnee city staff recommended approval of a special use permit for the facility to operate, provided that the facility is capped at 20 beds, with a maximum length of stay at 14 consecutive nights.

The special use permit application will also be subject to approval by the Shawnee City Council, and both the commission and council would also review the permit one year from issuance.

City staff noted that Anew Health is considered a short-term care facility and would work closely with long-term care providers. The operations have been reviewed and approved by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.