Briefly Noted: SM East SHARE students volunteer during pandemic; Christian Barnes named new CEO of OP-based real estate company

SHARE students at SM East continue community work amid pandemic

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one Shawnee Mission East program led by student-volunteers remained active in helping the community.

Katie Moreland, board president for the SHARE program, noted that the program is “thriving this year” even when the students were learning remotely, and despite the cancellation of SHARE’s major fundraiser, Renovation Sensation. Here are a list of some of the projects this year:

Cleaned up the Village Preschool playground (washed the toy shed, pulled weeds, planted flowers, and cleaned up the walking trail) in preparation for the first day of preschool

Decorated the exterior of Brighton Gardens for fall

Assembled and decorated Care Packages for Ronald McDonald house

Made cards for senior shut-ins in care of the Don Bosco Center

SHARE also led a Project Posh Fundraiser Donation drop-off for gently used, high quality clothes, shoes, accessories, for SM East’s upcoming picture days. SHARE sells the proceeds to fund additional supplies for other projects, and unsold items are donated to the Shawnee Mission Clothing Center.

Christian Barnes named new CEO of Overland Park-based Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City Homes

Christian Barnes was recently named the new principal owner, president and chief executive officer of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City Homes. The company is based in Overland Park. Barnes succeeds the firm’s founder, David Cooper, who will remain with the company in an advisory capacity.

Barnes began her career as a real estate agent with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Kansas City Homes about 13 years ago. She joined the company in 2007 as a sales associate and was most recently director of career development. In that role, she started a strategic business planning program for agents, resulting in a 35% increase in unit production, according to the company.

“When this opportunity was presented by David, I was excited to build upon the company’s many accomplishments and guide it toward continued growth,” Barnes said. “I can honestly say this: there is no other brand I would want to be associated with. I am honored to carry the torch of leadership and be at the forefront of helping the next generation of real estate leaders reach their highest potential.”