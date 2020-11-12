Briefly Noted: Blood donations needed; Mission Community Food Pantry serving meals Nov.12; Hawaiian Bros hosting job fair to fill 100 positions

Community Blood Center needs blood donations to meet shortage during COVID-19 case surges

Community Blood Center and area hospitals and healthcare systems need blood donations during a chronic shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Greater Kansas City area’s healthcare system requires more than 4,000 donations each week to treat local hospital patients, according to the Community Blood Center. Before the pandemic, 70% of local blood donations came from community drives, but since March, blood drives were canceled and the local blood supply has not recovered.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted so many aspects of daily life,” said Steve Stites, chief medical officer at The University of Kansas Health System. “Hospitals across the country have been impacted in so many ways. One very important, but under-publicized impact is the decrease in blood donation.”

Here are some ways the community can help:

To make an appointment to donate blood, visit here.

To host a drive in a large venue, sign up here.

Mission Community Food Pantry to be open Nov. 12

The recently opened Mission Community Food Pantry, hosted out of Trinity Lutheran Church at 5601 W. 62nd Street, will be serving meals from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 12.

Those who want to participate in the food drive can enter the parking lot from Nall Avenue. Volunteers will load items into vehicles, and participants are asked to stay in their vehicles.

Hawaiian Bros to host job fair Nov. 12 to fill 100 jobs

Kansas City-based Hawaiian Bros is hosting a job fair on Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to fill 100 jobs.

To apply, visit a currently open Hawaiian Bros location, one of which is in Johnson County: the Overland Park restaurant at 12120 College Boulevard. The restaurant chain is also hiring for its soon-to-open locations in Shawnee at 11600 Shawnee Mission Parkway, as well as its independence location.

People can also apply at the Lawrence, Belton, Lee’s Summit or North Kansas City locations (addresses can be found online here).