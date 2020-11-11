New OP Chick-fil-A will have dual drive-thru to meet increased pickup needs during COVID-19

A new Chick-fil-A in Overland Park will be built with dual drive-thru lanes to keep traffic moving efficiently – a change made necessary by increased pressure for drive-thru service during the pandemic.

The company got unanimous approval Monday from the city planning commission for the new restaurant, which will be on the southeast corner of 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

“We’ve learned quite a bit from the pandemic,” said Justin Lurk, principal development leader for the corporation. One of the lessons has been that the demand for drive-up service means the lanes need to be kept moving, he said.

The commission voted unanimously, with little discussion, to approve the final development plan change that added a double driveway around the perimeter. City planner Keith Gooch told the committee that the number of cars waiting in lanes at other Chick-fil-A’s in the city has been a source of complaints and that he believed the double lanes would allow room for the most car “stacking” at Chick-fil-A’s in the area.

The 5,270-square-foot restaurant will be full-service, with seating for about 100 inside, which is a typical size, Lurk said. But due to the pandemic, the chain’s dining rooms have remained closed.

The development plan also calls for landscaping to screen the lanes from view. A crosswalk and bigger canopy also will be added so employees can run food to drivers in the outside lane.

The restaurant will be in one corner of the 95 Metcalf South development, which includes a new Lowe’s Home Improvement store.