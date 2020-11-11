Fairway approves site plan for mini park at 60th and Cherokee Drive

The Fairway City Council Monday evening approved a site plan for the Kathryn Lyon Flora Park, dubbed Kathy’s Park, at 6030 Cherokee Drive.

The city previously entered a contribution agreement with residents Paul and Susie Lyon, Kathryn’s parents, who donated land across the street from their house with the intent to turn it into a pocket park. Mayor Melanie Hepperly and Councilmember Tom Cotter both thanked the Lyons for their donation on Monday.

“This looks like a great addition to [the Reinhardt Estates] and for Fairway — it seems to be very well thought through, it really fits with the comprehensive plan,” Cotter said. “I wanted to thank the Lyon family for doing this, I think it will be a great honor for their daughter. I’m excited to see it come to fruition.”

Per the August agreement, the Lyons will have the final design concept approval and will cover the cost of any improvements. As it stands, the park will feature the following, as outlined in city documents:

Playground equipment designed for children 5 and under

Synthetic turf where play equipment is located

A waterfall underneath a raised boardwalk

Spaces to sit, including a benches and a small table

City Administrator Nathan Nogelmeier said the Reinhardt Estates, the homes association the park falls in, has a deed restriction stating the lots can only be used for dwelling purposes. The HOA president Blake Reeves has been in contact with the city, and Nogelmeier said the city needs a majority of the 19 homeowners to release the deed restriction.

In response to a question from Councilmember David Watkins, Nogelmeier said a rendering of the site design was included in the 19 packets sent to homeowners informing them of the park. Nogelmeier said the city is leaving it up to the estates to determine how many homeowners need to release the deed restriction as the HOA is the one actively seeking signatures.

Parks and Recreation Director Brice Soeken said the project will go out to bid early to mid-December, and is aiming for a soft opening in April 2021. The goal is to have a larger celebration and a grand opening in July 2021, which coincides with Kathryn Lyon Flora’s birthday, he said.

The city council unanimously approved the site plan.