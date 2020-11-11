Briefly Noted: JoCo canvass begins Nov. 11 to certify unofficial election results; Free COVID-19 testing Nov. 12 at Hindu Temple in Shawnee

JoCo canvass begins Nov. 11 to certify unofficial election results

The Johnson County Election Office on Nov. 11 begins the canvas for the 2020 general election, with the Board of County Commissioners serving as the Board of County Canvassers.

Election Commissioner Connie Schmidt will provide the board with a report on provisional ballots cast during the election. This presentation will include an explanation on why the ballots were cast and which ones should be counted (or not) based on state laws.

The board will reconvene on Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. to certify the results, following an updated election result presentation that includes provisional ballots. The canvass will be live streamed on the election office’s Facebook page here.

Free COVID-19 testing available Thursday at Hindu Temple in Shawnee

The Hindu Temple in Shawnee is hosting a free COVID-19 testing drive-thru clinic on Thursday, Nov. 12 The clinic is open from 2 to 5 p.m. at the temple, 6330 Lackman Road.

Heart to Heart International, a Lenexa nonprofit, is handling registration, which is available here. On-site registration is also available.

While this is a drive-through event, anyone can walk up to participate. The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment encourages anyone to get tested if they have symptoms, have been exposed to someone with the virus or have been in a large crowd. Participants are expected to keep six feet of distance away from others and wear a mask. Participants must bet at least six years old to get a test.

More information on testing in Johnson County is available at joco.gov/coronavirus.

Evergy to execute planned power outages, road closures in Fairway

As part of Evergy’s ongoing work to improve Fairway’s electrical service reliability, there are two upcoming planned power outages and associated street closures.

The first outage will be on Nov. 14, and the second outage will be on Nov. 21 for residents on the east side of Falmouth Road and the west side of Canterbury Road. The outages are supposed to begin at 8 a.m. and could last up to eight hours, though Evergy will communicate outages to residents 48 hours in advance.

Additionally, 53rd Street between Chadwick Street and Falmouth Road will be closed to help facilitate the power outage process.

Two Transport Brewery employees test positive for COVID-19

Transport Brewery in downtown Shawnee noted in an email announcement earlier this week that two of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19. As safety precautions, brewery management noted that anyone who was in the taproom at 11113 Johnson Drive between 1 and 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The employees who tested positive will only return after 14 days of quarantine and receiving two negative test results. Brewery staff have implemented a more frequent cleaning schedule as a result of the exposure.