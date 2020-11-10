Overland Park DMV location temporarily closed after COVID-19 case

An Overland Park Driver’s License Office is temporarily closed following a suspected case of COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Revenue has closed the office located at 7600 W. 119th St., Suite D until Thursday, November 12 so the office can be cleaned in accordance with Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

Appointments at this location are being rescheduled.

KDOR said they encourage motorists to continue using the mobile driver’s license renewal app, iKan, and noted that driver’s license and identification cards with expiration dates of March 12, 2020 – January 26, 2021, were extended under Governor Laura Kelly’s Executive Order 20-66 and must be completed by January 26, 2021.