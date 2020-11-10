OP Planning Commission gives OK to rehab hospital at College and Quivira

A three-story rehabilitation hospital is being proposed for 11325 College Boulevard, just east of the College and Quivira Road intersection.

The Overland Park Planning Commission gave its okay Monday to a special use permit and revised preliminary plan that would allow overnight stays in the building, which would be constructed just south of the Freddy’s and Panera restaurants.

The hospital being developed by WB Development Partners is part of a national chain of rehabilitation facilities and would draw patients from area hospitals, according to notes on file from the neighborhood meeting. A rehabilitation hospital generally accepts patients from other hospitals who are recovering from strokes or other catastrophic events but need therapy before they are able to return home, said Alex Bennett, who represented the developer. The typical stay would be twelve to fourteen days.

Plans are for a three-story building of 47,750 square feet with 123 parking spaces and a maximum of 40 beds. The site is surrounded by commercial space, offices and multi-family dwellings and is already zoned for medical facilities but needs a permit for overnight stays.

No one spoke at the public hearing Monday, but residents at the neighborhood meeting asked about the height of the building, possible traffic through their neighborhood and upkeep of the landscaping. Company officials told them the hospital will be lower than the Freddy’s because of the slope of the land, according to the meeting notes.

The developer also will regrade a landscaping berm to make it easier to mow and replace some dead trees around the dry detention basin, Bennett said.

The commission approved the permit and plan unanimously with no debate. Construction is expected to begin next March.