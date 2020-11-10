Briefly Noted: Ascension Catholic School in Overland Park shifts to online learning after teachers test positive for COVID-19

Ascension Catholic School in Overland Park shifts to online learning after teachers test positive for COVID-19

Two teachers at Ascension Catholic School in Overland Park, tested positive for COVID-19, so the private institution has shifted to online-only learning.

Five additional teachers needed to quarantine after being exposed to the novel coronavirus. Because of additional teachers being out of school, as well as a shortage of available substitute teachers, the school moved to online learning through Nov. 16. [Johnson County Catholic school shifts to online learning after teacher COVID-19 cases — The Kansas City Star]

Shawnee closes eastbound lanes on 71st for Pflumm rehab project

The city of Shawnee closed the eastbound lanes of 71st at Pflumm Road between Summit and Hauser starting Monday for work on the Pflumm rehabilitation project. The eastbound lanes will be closed through Thursday, Nov. 12, while crews build stamped concrete crosswalks in the area. Detours will be Midland Drive and Quivira Road via Blackfish Parkway.

Pflumm Road is also only open for northbound traffic from 71st to Blackfish Parkway while crews complete storm sewer repairs on the west side of Pflumm. City staff expect this work to last through Friday, Nov. 13. Drivers can follow the detours on Lackman and Quivira via Shawnee Mission Parkway and 71st Street.

Roeland Park residents can recycle additional products under updated guidelines

As the city of Roeland Park’s trash collection servicer, WCA, updated its recycling guidelines, residents can recycle more products.

The new guidelines allow all paper, cardboard and cartons to be recycled, as well as plastic containers (with or without caps or lids), and aluminum, steel and tin cans or containers. Glass, plastic bags and yard waste should not be mixed with recyclable materials.