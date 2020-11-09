Updates from Johnson County Community College: Architecture program helps build careers

Interested in a career in architecture? Consider the educational blueprint the JCCC Architecture program offers! Our program provides an introduction to this lucrative industry and allows students to gain critical, hands-on skills through in-depth coursework.

The JCCC Architecture program begins with history, jargon and theory. As the curriculum progresses, students will develop more specialized skills in areas such as:

Sustainable building

Drawing and other modeling techniques

City planning

Landscaping and site planning

And more!

Why JCCC?

Our program is one of the only opportunities to study architecture at a community college level in Kansas. The best part? Students can take general education classes at JCCC while studying architecture at a more affordable rate than at a major university!

Students will learn from professors who have years of industry experience and use hands-on teaching methods that link curriculum to the real world. The techniques learned in JCCC architecture courses help prepare students for success in a variety of careers from urban planning to landscaping. Employment opportunities are not limited to building design.

Students will also build a small portfolio prior to transferring, giving Cavaliers a head start at their university of choice.

Transfer Opportunities

All architecture courses are transferrable to major universities across the Midwest. In fact, JCCC offers the only transfer program in Kansas that leads directly to the second year of architecture programs at the University of Kansas, Drury University or Kansas State University.

Students who complete JCCC’s Architecture program have an 85 percent graduation rate from four-year schools.

Lay Your Academic Foundation

Spring semester is around the corner! Kickstart your dream career by applying today. Down the road, our Academic & Advising Counseling team can help with the transfer process to ensure your educational success.