Shawnee approves final plan for Maranatha Christian Academy’s new campus, construction to start in spring

Shawnee has approved the final site plan and final plat for the first phase of construction for Maranatha Christian Academy’s new K-12 campus near K-7 Highway. Meanwhile, the private school is on track to begin building in spring 2021.

The Shawnee Planning Commission on Nov. 2 voted 10-0 to approve the final site plan and final plat for the first phase of construction. Commissioner Steven Wise was absent.

Plans call for a new 130,000-square-foot private school on 27 acres on the northeast corner of 71st and Silverheel streets. The site was previously slated to become a commercial business park, but those plans fell through. Neighboring residents opposed the project, citing concerns with traffic congestion during the start and end of the school day as well as light and noise pollution from the school’s sports stadium.

The school reported to city staff about a meeting with neighbors in early October. During that meeting, discussions mostly centered around coordination of street improvements on Monticello Road just east of the project site.

Janet Fogh, head of school, said they expect to have land disturbance and building permits issued by the city in January 2021, after which they plan to break ground in the spring.

“The future of Maranatha Christian Academy is bright,” Fogh said. “We are encouraged by the many, extraordinary ways, we are seeing God’s provision for our new land and campus. Our families are embracing the vision and eager to see the next steps.”

Fogh said they plan to open the doors on the new campus for classes in August 2022.

Meanwhile, the school plans to kick off its capital campaign to cover costs for the $25 million project. The school’s building committee also plans to meet with the neighbors when they’re ready to begin construction.

In its report, city staff noted multiple updates pertaining to the special use permit for the sports stadium. These include: