Expanded COVID-19 testing available in Johnson County

As the incidence rate of COVID-19 in Johnson County continues to surge, the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment is teaming up with the Mid-America Regional Council to bring Johnson Countians additional opportunities to get tested for COVID-19.

MARC is using coronavirus relief funds to help health departments throughout the Kansas City metropolitan increase testing events, such as the ongoing COVID-19 testing at JCDHE’s Olathe office, community development director Marlene Nagel said. JCDHE Director Sanmi Areola said the partnership allows testing to expand and target communities where the most vulnerable people, including low-income and people of color, live.

Additionally, Areola said testing is the best way to limit the spread of COVID-19 and is critical to the health department’s containment efforts.

“It is important to quickly identify cases so that infected people are not going around unknowingly spreading the virus to others,” Areola said. “Being able to test consistently and to provide additional opportunities to test is what this relationship with MARC provides.”

The community testing events — or those not located at Hy-Vee, CVS or other commercial locations — are all free of charge and are geared toward helping Johnson County provide residents and workers with access to testing, Nagel said.

“The county is interested in having everyone who lives and works within the county have access to convenient testing, so we’re trying to help the county in accomplishing that,” Nagel said.

Community testing events are also available to all, whether someone is symptomatic, asymptomatic, has been exposed to a known COVID-19 positive case or is simply being cautious ahead of the holidays, she said. Some registration may be required for these events, and contact information is key so people can get their results back, she said.

Below are the upcoming COVID-19 community testing events in Johnson County. Those interested in signing up for an appointment through JCDHE can do so here.

Nov. 9, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at JCDHE’s Olathe location, 11875 S. Sunset Drive

Nov. 10, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at JCDHE’s Olathe location

Nov. 11, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at JCDHE’s Olathe location and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 19950 Broadmoor Lane in Stilwell.

Nov. 12, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at JCDHE’s Olathe location or from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 6330 Lackman Road in Shawnee.

Nov. 13, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at JCDHE’s Olathe location

Nov. 16, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at JCDHE’s Olathe location

Nov. 17 through Nov. 20, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at JCDHE’s Olathe location

Nov. 17 and Nov. 19, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at JCDHE’s Olathe location

Nagel said Saturday options are being identified, as well as opportunities to combine testing with other community events such as food drives. Additional information about COVID-19 can be found at preparemetrokc.org.