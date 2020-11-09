Discounted curbside composting available to Lenexa residents

Lenexa recently negotiated discounted rates with local companies that will provide curbside compost collection to residents.

The agreements with Compost Collective KC and Food Cycle KC allow a 30% discount for curbside collection through Dec. 31, 2021.

Scott McCullough, community development director for the city, said the discounts are a cost savings for residents interested in composting.

“While not a city service, the city has negotiated discounts with two companies to provide their services at a reduced rate,” he said. “This helps keep costs low for Lenexa’s residents while also helping to grow green businesses.”

We negotiated a discounted rate with Compost Collective KC to provide curbside compost collection to Lenexa residents. Composting is an easy, practical way to keep food waste out of landfills, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and nourish your garden. ➡️ https://t.co/9N8M5WAS2P pic.twitter.com/nGBNgQbpYX — City of Lenexa (@cityoflenexa) October 8, 2020

Organic materials account for a significant amount of waste sent to landfills, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Composting also helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provides nourishment for area farms and gardens.

“The city of Lenexa has historically been proactive in pursuing ways to positively affect the environment,” McCullough added. “Composting keeps food waste from landfills while also creating a natural fertilizer for use in managed landscapes and gardens.”

Both companies will provide participating Lenexa households with a lidded bucket to contain compostable items, and residents can sign up to have compost collected weekly or every other week. The services include cleaning and replacing the liner or providing a new bucket at each pickup.

The Johnson County Extension Office has more details here on composting. Learn more about Compost Collective KC here, and Food Cycle KC here.