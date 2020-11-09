Detours at 48th Street and Roe Boulevard begin Nov. 9

Roe Boulevard drivers can expect detours and traffic delays, as eastbound 48th Street will be closed beginning Monday, Nov. 9.

The closure is part of Roe 2020 work, Roeland Park’s largest infrastructure project in the city’s history. Contractors say drivers can expect the closure to last up to two weeks, weather permitting.

Below is the detour route as laid out by Roeland Park Police Chief John Morris:

Roe Boulevard southbound traffic, headed toward Johnson Drive, needing access to eastbound 48th Street will be detoured as follows: to 51st Street, then east to Buena Vista Street, north to Elledge Drive, west to Roe Lane and back north to access 48th Street or County Line Road.

Those who need access to northbound Roe Boulevard can go southbound on Roe Lane to Roe Boulevard, though southbound travel on Roe Lane will allow right turns only. Roe Lane will not be available for left turns, or traffic needing to head southbound on Roe Boulevard.

To access southbound Roe Boulevard from 47th Street, drivers will be detoured at 47th Street to head southbound on Roe Lane. From there, drivers will head northbound on Buena Vista to 51st Street, and head westbound until they hit Roe Boulevard.

A sign will be posted south of 51st Street indicating drivers of the closure, and directing them to use 51st Street. Additionally, westbound traffic on 47th Street will be detoured at Roe Lane.