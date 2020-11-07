Man dies in one-vehicle crash along I-435 in Lenexa

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 43-year-old Spring Hill man was killed in a crash on I-435 Friday evening.

Troopers say Andrew Jerome Riddle was driving northbound on I-435 just north of Kansas Highway 10 when he lost control of the car about 5:20 p.m.

The Highway Patrol’s crash log says Riddle was driving a 2006 Lexus IS250. The car struck the inside barrier wall, then went into the median where it crashed into a highway sign. The heavily damaged vehicle came to a stop in the grassy median. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

A Lenexa police officer was first on the scene and reported to his dispatcher that the driver was deceased. Paramedics from Johnson County Med-Act, along with firefighters from the Lenexa Fire Department, also responded.

The crash scene was cleared, and all lanes reopened by about 8:15 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.