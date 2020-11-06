Innovative, individualized and open – The Barstow School offers exceptional education with options

This year at The Barstow School has been truly like no other in the school’s 136 year history. Barstow has done what no other school in the region has been able to do — remain continuously open while offering a daily choice of in-person or virtual instruction for approximately 715 students in preschool-grade 12.

Barstow is known for innovation, academic excellence and forward-thinking instruction. The school started offering hybrid online classes in 2012 and invested steadily in technology, teachers and training as it anticipated the changing needs of students and families. When campuses across the country had to close last spring, Barstow was uniquely prepared to make the quick switch to online classes without interruption.

“Innovative thinking is part of our culture,” President and Head of School Shane Foster said. “We see how the freedom to try new things leads to moments of discovery and progress. We encourage students to brainstorm original ideas, test them, refine them and learn from both successes and failures.”

Curious learners, Makers and doers. Leaders. As a respected independent school, Barstow attracts and retains top-notch faculty committed to helping students develop their unique interests and talents in each class and every activity. Individualized curriculum allows students to learn while doing things they love. With a wide variety of electives, extracurricular activities and athletics, students can try everything — instead of choosing one area of concentration. Award-winning signature programs include robotics, debate, broadcasting, the arts and global education.

An emphasis on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts and math) helps students learn to think critically and creatively, supports collaboration and communication and teaches important problem-solving skills. STEAM is woven into core subjects and electives because it helps students develop broad and deep understanding of subject matter. STEAM learning is project-based, hands-on and experiential, three qualities that define a Barstow education. Barstow is ranked among the top 20% of U.S. high schools in a 2019 Newsweek/STEM.org survey.

Two full-time college counselors have a combined 37 years of experience. Their personalized program — built on relationships with students, parents and college representatives – helps families find the right college fit, academically, socially and financially.

“At other schools, you start meeting with college counselors during junior year. We start sooner and provide guidance and answers every step of the way,” Director of College Counseling Scott Hill said.

Barstow families are part of a close-knit community that celebrates long-standing school traditions and cheers on championship athletic teams together. With all grades on one conveniently located State Line campus, lasting friendships are built from preschool through graduation.

“The teachers, curriculum and community are what makes Barstow so special,” an upper school student said. “I know everyone here supports me in becoming me best self.”

Barstow’s goal is to make this exceptional education affordable for each student it admits. Financial aid is available. Applications are now being accepted for 2021-2022. The best way to explore everything Barstow offers is to attend an admission virtual open house. Register for a November event at https://www.barstowschool.org/admission.