Briefly Noted: North and South Dakota added to COVID quarantine list

North and South Dakota added to COVID quarantine list

North Dakota and South Dakota are now on the travel quarantine list for those in Kansas. Those who have traveled to the following locations need to quarantine for 14 days after arrival in Kansas. This applies to both Kansas residents and those visiting Kansas:

Travel to or from South Dakota on or after Nov. 4.

Travel to or from the countries of Belgium and Czechia

Travel to or from North Dakota on or after Oct. 21

Travel to or from the country of Andorra on or after Oct. 21

Attended/traveled to mass gathering events out-of-state of 500 people or greater where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear masks

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15

Leawood Historic Commission asks residents to celebrate Veterans Day with porch lights

The Leawood Historic Commission is asking residents to continue the longtime tradition of turning on porch lights to celebrate Veterans Day, Nov. 11. The tradition comes from World War II when people across the United States would leave their porch lights on for armed forces members serving overseas.

The city of Leawood has a landscape art piece, entitled “Porch Lights” by Dennis Reynolds, in the traffic island at the intersection of Somerset Road and Lee Boulevard. The sculpture design intends to mimic stone homes in the city’s historic district.