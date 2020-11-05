Stay fit and healthy during coronavirus pandemic

There is a lot to juggle during the COVID-19 pandemic, and staying active may be a real struggle to squeeze into daily life. But it’s more important than ever for our physical and mental health.

Exercising regularly, eating right and getting enough sleep all strengthen our immune systems and help fight off infection.

Many people rely on city or county parks and recreation fitness amenities and programs for health and social benefits.

“I really enjoy working out and taking care of myself,” said Eric Kesselring. “I think it pays dividends in every area of life. I don’t know what I’d do without it.”

The Lenexa Rec Center helps Darcie Bertholf maintain her well-being. “I come to the gym because it’s great for my mind and body, and it’s my release during my day so I don’t get so frustrated with my children.”

Returning to the gym

Since June, the Lenexa Rec Center and Lenexa Community Center have been open to the public and available for those who are ready to get moving again. Lenexa Parks & Recreation has made many changes to how it operates facilities to minimize COVID-19 exposure for patrons and staff. Safety measures currently in place at the Lenexa Rec Center include:

Nightly operation of an electrostatic sprayer that disinfects the air and other surfaces.

Rigorous cleaning schedules for all high-touch surfaces and equipment.

Reduced capacity in active use areas, fitness classes and other programs.

Physical reconfigurations to allow for social distancing.

Face coverings required for both staff and patrons age 6 and up unless you are participating in strenuous activity.

Temperature checks for all patrons visiting the member area.

Many people were eager to return to their gym because they missed their routines and the close-knit sense of community found there. They appreciate precautions taken to make them feel safe while they work out or take part in a recreation program.

Taking the workout to you

If you’re still wary of working out at a gym or have underlying medical conditions, that doesn’t mean you have to give up on your fitness routine during the pandemic. Check to see whether online services are available through your local parks and recreation district or department.

As an example, the Lenexa Rec Center can bring the gym to you in a variety of ways. It offers virtual personal training services with certified trainers so you can get a tailored plan, accountability and one-on-one support. Virtual small group sessions allow you to train online with friends. Plus, members and nonmembers can register for a monthly Virtual Class Pass to access selected group fitness classes without having to set foot in the gym.

The region’s parks and recreation districts and departments are working hard to support your wellness journey, wherever you are.