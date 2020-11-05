Candidates in KS House District 16 race separated by single vote with Republican now in lead

Last updated: Thursday, Nov. 5 (8:30 p.m.)

After more mail-in and provisional ballots were added to the Johnson County Election Office’s unofficial vote tally Thursday, the contestants for Kansas House District 16 are separated by a single vote.

Republican Rashard Young has now pulled ahead of Democrat Linda Featherston by the slimmest of margins.

As of Thursday, Young had 6,904 votes, or 49.07% of the total, and Featherston was one vote behind with 6,903 total votes, or 49.06%.

That represents a net swing of 15 votes for Young, who trailed Featherston by 14 votes Wednesday after another round of counting mail-in and provisional ballots. Featherston led by 4 votes in unofficial Election Night tallies on Tuesday.

The votes being counted now are mail-in ballots that were postmarked on or before Election Day and provisional ballots cast by voters in person on Election Day. Another round of ballots is expected to be counted tomorrow, which could shift the numbers in the District 16 race again.

No other race in northern Johnson County has seen appreciable change in its unofficial results since Tuesday.

Election Commissioner Connie Schmidt emphasized in a tweet Thursday that results will not be finalized until the county’s official canvass next week.

Update on provisional ballots. Latest count including in person, by mail and Election Day equals 13,000 +/- Close races are not final until the canvass meeting on Thursday, November 12 at 4 pm. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Connie Schmidt (@ConnieSchmidt2) November 5, 2020

Both candidates say they trust the process

Featherston and Young are both first-time candidates vying for the seat currently held by Democratic Rep. Cindy Holscher, who won her bid for state Senate Tuesday, according to unofficial election results.

House District 16 covers parts of Lenexa and Overland Park.

“I’m a teacher, and teachers love teachable moments, and this certainly is a moment that teaches us all about the importance of every single vote,” Featherston, who runs her own piano studio, said. “So I hope we’ve all learned something about how important every vote and every voice is from this race.”

Featherston said she doesn’t plan to make any declarations of victory until provisional ballots cast on Election Day have been assessed, as well as any still-arriving advance ballots that can legally be counted up to Friday.

“We want to respect every vote,” she said.

For his part, Young said that last night was “really exciting but also nerve-wracking,” and he appreciates the support for his campaign.

“We’re waiting patiently right now,” he told the Post. “We trust Connie Schmidt and the Johnson County Election Office. They’ve done a tremendous job. I know this is probably not an easy situation for Linda either, so just praying for peace.”

The Johnson County Election Office noted that there are no automatic recounts in Kansas. However, candidates will be able to request recounts at the conclusion of the canvass for the election, which occurs in Johnson County Nov. 11-12. This week, county election officials are still counting mail-in ballots are coming in after Election Day and also provisional ballots cast on Tuesday.

“Those ballots could make the difference in close races,” election office staff reported in a pre-Election Day press release.