Briefly Noted: Shawnee Community Services, Mercy and Truth Medical Missions to benefit from Shawnee Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund

Shawnee Community Services, Mercy and Truth Medical Missions to benefit from Shawnee Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund

Shawnee Mayor Michelle Distler selected local nonprofits Shawnee Community Services and Mercy and Truth Medical Missions as the benefits for the annual Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund. Those interested in helping can do the following:

Purchase an ornament for $5 to be placed on the Mayor’s Christmas Tree inside the Shawnee City Hall lobby

Make a donation to the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund in person at Shawnee City Hall or by sending a check to this address: City of Shawnee, Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund, 11110 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS

Donate online here

Shawnee approves $5 million bond amendment for Sixty16 Apartments downtown

The Shawnee City Council on Oct. 26 voted 7-0 to amend a resolution declaring the intent to issue bonds for the Sixty16 Apartments project downtown.

The bonds are capped at $5 million, and the amended resolution extends the date of bond issuance to Oct. 27, 2021. The city had adopted the original resolution to issue bonds on Dec. 23, 2019.

Councilmember Lindsey Constance was absent.

New exhibit at Merriam Community Center to last most of November

The latest exhibit at the Tim Murphy Art Gallery at the Merriam Community Center, 6040 Slater Street, will run from Nov. 5 to Nov. 28.

The exhibit entitled “Sensitivity & Beauty” features artist Michael Schupp, and can be seen in-person at the community center. Previous shows and exhibits can be viewed online at merriam.org/artgallery.