Weekly COVID-19 Update: JoCo cases surge with 75% increase in new cases per week

Cases of COVID-19 climbed in Johnson County over the past week, with the percent positive up to 10.4%, compared to 8.4% last week. The county also saw 20 new COVID-19 related deaths.

The majority of new cases are occurring within adults 20 to 60 years old who are gathering in large groups at restaurants or bars, and individuals attending social gatherings like weddings or football watch parties, according to the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment.

The new cases by week climbed from 714 to 1,251 — demonstrating a 75% spike. The county’s previous peak in cases was 810 new cases the week of July 12.

Key Trends

School gating criteria in ‘red’ zone

The spike in cases has caused JCDHE to change its school gating criteria from “Orange” to “Red” and to recommend schools cancel all indoor winter sports and activities. However, the county health department is not advising any changes with learning modes. Most Shawnee Mission area students have returned to some form of in-person learning at least part of the time.

The increase in cases is driven by the community and not schools, said county health director Sanmi Areola, Ph.D,

“Our students and schools have done a tremendous job. The increase we are seeing is not driven by schools,” he said. “We need adults in our community to not let up and help stop the spread of the virus.”

