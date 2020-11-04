Sharice Davids wins reelection in Kansas’ 3rd U.S. House District

By Kansas News Service staff

Democrat Rep. Sharice Davids won her reelection bid for the Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District, keeping it blue for another two years after first flipping the district in 2018.

Davids outraised Republican challenger Amanda Adkins, and focused her campaign on health care and the federal government’s coronavirus response.

Unofficial election results from The Associated Press show she beat Adkins by about 10 percentage points in the district that covers all of Johnson and Wyandotte counties and a part of Miami County.

Davids went after Adkins for her ties to former Gov. Sam Brownback; Adkins managed his 2004 U.S. Senate campaign and later was appointed to chair a state advisory group on early childhood programs.

“In this race, Kansans spoke loud and clear,” Davids said Tuesday night. “They rejected the tired politics of the past — of this slash school budgets, of being denied coverage because of having a pre-existing condition. They chose a different vision for who we send to the United States House.”

Davids’ first two years in Congress included a House vote to impeach President Donald Trump, lawmakers approving trillions of dollars to fight the coronavirus and a racial justice reckoning.

She’ll head back to the nation’s capital with her top priority in mind: another large COVID-19 relief package since lawmakers failed to reach an agreement before the election.

During a speech at the Kansas Democratic Party’s virtual event, Davids also alluded to a disappointing loss for Democrats in the U.S. Senate race.

“Our state motto — “Ad Astra per Aspera” — to the stars through difficulties, has never felt more real than it does right now,” Davids said. “… I can tell you this, for as long as I am here, we are going to fight for every single seat across this state.”

Adkins, a former Cerner executive, had touted her experience in health care and supported repealing most of the Affordable Care Act.

Adkins’ team also had volunteers out canvassing while Davids’ outreach efforts were virtual, but the in-person voter contact wasn’t enough to sway voters.

In a statement, Adkins congratulated Davids on her victory.

“Our nation is worth fighting for, and it’s at a turning point today,” Adkins said. “America must continue to be a beacon of freedom and prosperity for the world, and we have to carry our fight forward.”

