Unofficial final election 2020 results for JoCo-area races

The polls in Johnson County closed at 7 p.m., and county election officials and the Kansas Secretary of State have released unofficial final results.

The Post wants to emphasize to readers, results that will be published on this page are unofficial. Next to each candidate’s name, we will include their most current percentage share of votes.

If the Associated Press declares a winner in a particular race or a candidate’s opponent concedes, we will make a note of that by the candidate’s name.

Election results in Johnson County will not become official until the county Board of Canvassers meets next week on Nov. 11-12 to formally tabulate the votes.

Unofficial results below are from the Secretary of State’s office, with the exception of results for the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners which are from the county election office.

U.S. Senate

Precincts Reporting: 3163 of 3587

Roger Marshall (Republican): 53% (AP has declared winner)

Barbara Bollier (Democrat): 42%

Jason Buckley (Libertarian): 5%

U.S. House (Third Congressional District)

Precincts Reporting: 628 of 643

Sharice Davids (incumbent Democrat): 54% (AP has declared winner)

Amanda Adkins (Republican): 44%

Steve Hohe (Libertarian): 3.0%

Kansas House

Kansas House District 14

Precincts Reporting: 21 of 21

Charlotte Esau (incumbent Republican): 52%

Angela Schweller (Democrat): 48%

Kansas House District 16

Precincts Reporting: 17 of 17

Linda Featherston (Democrat): 49.11% (6,833 votes)

Rashard Young (Republican): 49.08% (6,829 votes)

Kansas House District 17

Precincts Reporting: 18 of 18

Jo Ella Hoye (Democrat): 51%

Kristine Sapp (Republican): 46%

Michael Kerner (Libertarian): 3%

Kansas House District 18

Precincts Reporting: 18 of 18

Cindy Neighbor (incumbent Democrat): 52%

Cathy Gordon (Republican): 48%

Kansas House District 20

Precincts Reporting: 19 of 19

Mari-Lynn Poskin (Democrat): 51%

Jane Dirks (Republican): 49%

Kansas House District 21

Precincts Reporting: 19 of 19

Jerry Stogsdill (incumbent Democrat): 62%

Bob Reese (Republican): 38%

Kansas House District 23

Precincts Reporting: 15 of 15

Susan Ruiz (incumbent Democrat): 55%

Jeff Shull (Republican): 40%

Matthew Clark (Libertarian): 5%

Kansas House District 29

Precincts Reporting: 17 of 17

Brett Parker (incumbent Democrat): 57%

Jerry Clinton (Republican): 43%

Kansas House District 30

Precincts Reporting: 18 of 18

Brandon Woodard (incumbent Democrat): 52%

Laura Williams (Republican): 48%

Kansas House District 39

Precincts Reporting: 14 of 14

Owen Donohoe (incumbent Republican):55%

Les Lampe (Democrat): 45%

Kansas Senate

Kansas Senate District 6

Precincts Reporting: 51 of 51

Pat Pettey (incumbent Democrat): 64%

Diana Whittington (Republican): 36%

Kansas Senate District 7

Precincts Reporting: 76 of 76

Ethan Corson (Democrat): 59%

Laura McConwell (Republican): 41%

Kansas Senate District 8

Precincts Reporting: 52 of 52

Cindy Holscher (Democrat): 54%

James Todd (Republican): 46%

Kansas Senate District 10

Precincts Reporting: 55 of 55

Mike Thompson (incumbent Republican): 52%

Lindsey Constance (Democrat): 48%

Kansas Senate District 11

Precincts Reporting: 52 of 52

Kellie Warren (Republican): 53%

Joy Koesten (Democrat): 47%

Kansas Senate District 21

Precincts Reporting: 58 of 58

Dinah Sykes (incumbent Democrat): 55%

Tom Bickimer (Republican): 45%

Johnson County District Attorney

Precincts Reporting: 514 of 514

Steve Howe (incumbent Republican): 52%

Zach Thomas (Democrat): 48% (has conceded)

Johnson County Board of County Commissioners

District 2

Jeff Meyers: 51.24%

Rob Patterson: 35.41%

District 3

Charlotte O’Hara: 50.86%

Stacey Obringer-Varhall: 36.38%

District 6

Mike Brown: 43.98%

Shirley Allenbrand: 48.26%

Kansas State Board of Education (District 2)

Precincts Reporting: 235 of 235