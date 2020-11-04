Candidates in Kansas House District 16 separated by 4 votes after Election Day

With unofficial votes tallied from Election Day in Johnson County, the race for Kansas House District 16 remains too close to call with only a four-vote margin separating the two candidates.

Democrat Linda Featherston currently stands as the leader with 6,833 votes, or 49.11% of the total. Republican Rashard Young trails closely with 6,829 votes, or 49.08%.

The two are vying for the seat currently held by Democratic Rep. Cindy Holscher, who won her bid for state Senate Tuesday, according to unofficial election results.

House District 16 covers parts of Lenexa and Overland Park.

“I’m a teacher, and teachers love teachable moments, and this certainly is a moment that teaches us all about the importance of every single vote,” Featherston, who runs her own piano studio, said. “So I hope we’ve all learned something about how important every vote and every voice is from this race.”

Featherston said she doesn’t plan to make any declarations of victory until provisional ballots cast on Election Day have been assessed, as well as any still-arriving advance ballots that can legally be counted up to Friday.

“We want to respect every vote,” she said.

For his part, Young said that last night was “really exciting but also nerve-wracking,” and he appreciates the support for his campaign.

“We’re waiting patiently right now,” he told the Post. “We trust Connie Schmidt and the Johnson County Election Office. They’ve done a tremendous job. I know this is probably not an easy situation for Linda either, so just praying for peace.”

The Johnson County Election Office noted that there are no automatic recounts in Kansas. However, candidates will be able to request recounts at the conclusion of the canvass for the election, which occurs in Johnson County Nov. 11-12. This week, county election officials are still counting mail-in ballots are coming in after Election Day and also provisional ballots cast on Tuesday.

“Those ballots could make the difference in close races,” election office staff reported in a pre-Election Day press release.

Young said right now he is unsure if his campaign will ask for a recount.

“I think it’s too early to tell,” he said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen, so right now, we have to trust the Johnson County elections office, we have to trust the process.”