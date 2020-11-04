Briefly Noted: Street lighting, sodding up next in Roe 2020; Lenexa to conduct TIF public hearing for multi-family project

Sodding, lighting, stamped concrete work to be completed

The latest Roe 2020 update, provided to the city council on Monday evening, shows there are a few items to be completed south of 51st Street including street lighting, sodding and stamped concrete.

All work south of 51st Street must be completed by Nov. 25, per the Kansas Department of Transportation contract, according to city documents. The remaining work north of 51st Street is being sequenced as follows:

Curbs, sidewalks and commercial entrances will be completed in November or December 2020, weather permitting.

Storm sewer, traffic signals and street lighting will continue through winter months.

Full depth pavement removal at 48th Street and Skyline Drive, asphalt surfacing and pavement markings will be completed in March 2021.

Landscaping along the corridor and the mill and overlay north of 48th Street will be completed in spring 2021.

Lenexa to conduct TIF public hearing for Peak at Sonoma multi-family project

The Lenexa City Council on Oct. 6 unanimously approved a resolution calling for a public hearing to consider approving a redevelopment project with public financing incentives for the Peak at Sonoma multi-family project.

The public hearing is set for Nov. 17, when the city council will consider adoption of the TIF project plan, which covers about 23 acres on the southwest corner of Maurer Road and 89th Terrace in the City Center TIF District. The public financing is intended to help pay for construction costs for a multi-family residential development as well as public improvements.

The TIF plan allows the developer, Sonoma Peak RJB LLC, to be reimbursed up to 50% of the TIF increment for up to a maximum reimbursement of $3 million. The plan begins upon completion of at least one stand-alone building providing a minimum of 150 multi-family housing units.