The Post’s 2020 Voter Guides

The Shawnee Mission Post hosted 19 in-person, socially distanced candidate forums and sent out written questionnaires — developed based on reader input — to almost 50 candidates this fall to help prepare Johnson County voters for Election Day.
Below are links to all of the Post’s 2020 election primers for races on ballots across northeast Johnson County.
These primers are designed to be easy-to-scan for voters to find out where candidates stand on important issues before they head to the polls. Also, if you have questions about how to vote today, check out our last-minute voters’ FAQ here.
Election Primers
- U.S. Senate race: Democrat Barbara Bollier, Libertarian Jason Buckly and Republican Roger Marshall
- Kansas 3rd Congressional District race: Republican Amanda Adkins, incumbent Democrat Sharice Davids and Libertarian Steve Hohe
- Johnson County District Attorney race: Republican incumbent Steve Howe and Democrat Zach Thomas
- Kansas Board of Education District 2 race: Democrat Melanie Haas and Republican Ben Hodge
- Board of County Commissioners races: District 2 candidates Jeff Meyers and Rob Patterson; District 3 candidates Charlotte O’Hara and Stacey Obringer-Varhall; District 6 candidates incumbent Mike Brown and Shirley Allenbrand
- Kansas House of Representatives: Candidates from 10 districts, including at least a portion of northern Johnson County
- Kansas Senate: Candidates from six districts, including at least a portion of northern Johnson County
- Judge retention and liquor law ballot questions: Information on other major items on this year’s local ballots
