Overland Park firefighters rescue two boys after putting out apartment fire

The Overland Park Fire Department says two juvenile males were rescued from an apartment fire Tuesday morning at an apartment complex near 79th and Antioch.

Jason Rhodes, Media Manager for the fire department, said neighbors called 911 shortly after 8 a.m. reporting fire alarms sounding and smoke coming from a second-story apartment at the Grant 79 complex, 9213 W. 79th St. Firefighters arrived to find a small cooking fire, which was quickly extinguished.

“While searching the apartment, crews found two unconscious victims in a bedroom,” Rhodes said in a news release. “One of the victims regained consciousness during the rescue and was able to walk to an ambulance under his own power.”

Johnson County Med-Act transported the second rescued person to an area hospital in critical condition.

“Fire damage was minimal and contained to the kitchen area, with smoke damage throughout the unit,” Rhodes said. “Investigators are on the scene working to determine the cause of the fire and why the victims were unable to self-evacuate.”

Fire officials have not released the ages of the victims.

The Lenexa Fire Department also responded to assist on the call.