Briefly Noted: It’s Election Day — go vote!; KDOT warns of traffic delays this week on I-35

Nearly 180 polling locations in Johnson County are open for Election Day

It’s Election Day, and nearly 180 polls across Johnson County are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the 2020 general election.

If you’ve still got questions about how to find your polling place or what to do with mail-in ballots (which can be returned via mail, dropped off at a polling site or drop box), check out the Shawnee Mission Post’s frequently asked voting questions here.

The Johnson County Election Office is taking several precautions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 while voters head out to the polls. Those who need last-minute preparation before voting can find out where candidates stand on issues in the Post’s 2020 Voter Guides.

KDOT warns of traffic delays this week in I-35 widening project near 75th

The Kansas Department of Transportation is alternating lane closures on I-35 at 75th Street as part of a project to widen the interstate highway from three to four lanes. KDOT expects the traffic pattern switches will cause delays for commuters.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, northbound I-35 will be reduced to two lanes and continue through evening rush hour. Traffic delays should be expected.

At 8 p.m. northbound I-35 will be reduced to one lane. All three lanes of northbound I-35 are expected to be open by 5 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.

The lane widening project on I-35 from south of 67th Street to south of 75th Street is ongoing and weather permitting. The majority of the work will occur during daytime work hours, but some night work is also expected during some phases of construction. KDOT expects to complete the project in late November.

The northbound on ramp from 75th Street to I-35 is closed until late December for pavement reconstruction. Northbound East Frontage Road is open, but the southbound section between 75th Street and 74th Street will remain closed until late December.

The southbound I-35 off ramp to 75th Street is open, and the southbound on ramp from 75th Street has also reopened. The southbound East Frontage Road detour route is to use 67th Street, east to Antioch Road, south to 75th Street.

RideKC offering free rides for voters on Election Day

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority will provide free shuttle service on RideKC buses for voters on Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 3.

RideKC serves dozens of Election Day polling sites and advance polling locations in the Kansas City area, including in Johnson County. Fares are suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although RideKC traditionally offers free rides on Election Day, according to the organization.

Details are on the organization’s website.