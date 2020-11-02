Updates from Johnson County Community College: It’s time for the 2021-2022 FAFSA!

It’s that time of the year again! No, not the holidays, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)! The 2021-22 application is now open at fafsa.gov. Almost 18 million students file the FAFSA each year, and those who file within the first three months are poised to receive twice as many grants, on average, compared to students who file later. The FAFSA is required to receive federal aid, but it’s also required for many Johnson County Community College scholarships.

At JCCC, we know financial deadlines and applications can be confusing and stressful. That’s why we strive to provide financial aid guidance to both students and parents to make the process a little easier.

“With the realities many of us have faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, taking control of your finances, especially in regard to how you will pay for your education, is more important than ever! Increasing your opportunities through filing the FAFSA can make your dreams of a college degree possible,” says Ashley Jost, Financial Aid Coordinator.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the FAFSA?

A: The FAFSA is a free, online application students complete to qualify for federal financial aid. Many states and colleges also use the FAFSA to grant state and institutional financial aid.

Q: Am I eligible for federal financial aid?

A: To be eligible for federal financial aid, you must meet the following criteria:

Be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident or eligible noncitizen.

Have a valid social security number.

Have or be on track for your high school diploma.

Be accepted or enrolled at a Title IV school.

Maintain satisfactory academic progress in college or grad school. If your GPA falls too low, you could lose eligibility.

See full eligibility criteria at StudentAid.gov.

Q: What information do I need to fill out the FAFSA?

A: The FAFSA asks for basic personal, family and financial information which determines your Expected Family Contribution, or EFC. Your EFC is an index number that colleges use to determine how much financial aid you’re eligible to receive.

Q: Do I need to submit the FAFSA every year?

A: Yes, students need to submit a new FAFSA every year to remain eligible for federal student aid. After filling it out the first time, a FAFSA renewal will simplify the process in subsequent years.

Q: What if I haven’t decided where I will attend college?

A: Our goal is to serve the community – whether you will attend JCCC next year, another institution or remain undecided, we want to help you prepare for scholarship and priority deadlines, so you can maximize your potential eligibility.

Get FAFSA Assistance Today!

Mark your calendars to file before JCCC’s FAFSA priority deadline March 15, 2021!

If you need assistance, our dedicated team of Financial Aid experts are here to help. Scheduling an appointment is encouraged: