Mission approves buying touchless City Hall fixtures, laptops and more, with federal COVID-19 relief funds

The Mission City Council has approved the purchase of several items with its share of federal coronavirus relief funds allocated through Johnson County.

Like many Johnson County cities, Mission is working to approve and complete projects with its $300,000 reimbursement allocation by the end of the year. While the city has been reimbursed for a little more than $22,000 in actual expenses so far, City Administrator Laura Smith said guidance from the city council is appreciated as city staff work on potential projects.

She said it helps, too, with a legally mandated deadline to spend the federal funds by the end of the year.

“We are moving as quickly as we can to try to get items and projects identified and purchased and installed by that Dec. 31 timeline, and it is a constantly moving process,” Smith said.

During a city council work session late last month — that took place right before the meeting — the city council reviewed the following items for purchase:

Laptop computers for $23,400

Touchless fixtures for $78,681

Seated rider scrubber for $17,280

Two Clorox disinfectant sprayer systems for $7,990

Additionally, the city council considered a $4,200 cleaning system, $36,500 worth of modular furniture systems, AV upgrades at the city council chambers and community center not to exceed $69,000 and air purification and ionization systems for just less than $10,000.

Councilmember Hillary Parker Thomas asked how, when the city begins conducting meetings in person again, city staff plans to engage with public comments.

Emily Randel, assistant to the city administrator, said city staff is still trying to weigh what the public will expect once meetings return in person. The configuration of the room and what can be accommodated with screens are both factors at play, Randel said.

“We’re still working on how it will actually be implemented and I think, kind of keeping in the backs of our minds, the COVID and the after-COVID process and whether or not we have to come up with an innovative solution,” Randel said.

The city council unanimously approved all of the purchases, as well as an extension of the city’s state of emergency and disaster proclamation until Dec. 31.