Lenexa advances plans for Canyon Creek Forest residential development west of K-7

The Lenexa City Council has voted to approve a preliminary plan and rezoning item for Canyon Creek Forest, a new residential development west of K-7 Highway.

The developer, Canyon Creek Forest LLC, plans to build a residential subdivision with 63 single-family homes on about 24 acres on the southwest corner of 98th Street and Clare Road, just south of St. James Academy. The development is proposed between 98th and 99th streets, west of the future Clare Road.

The city council approved the plan unanimously at its Oct. 20 meeting.

The plans call for a lower residential density, from suburban density to low density. The homes will be detached, maintenance-provided villas, and the owner intends to market the site for empty-nester households, according to city documents.

City staff noted that design of 99th Street and Clare Road in the area is underway, and construction is slated to start in 2021.

Canyon Creek Forest LLC requested deviations pertaining to the width of the lots and front yard setbacks. A representative for the developer noted that deviations allow for more room for green space and privacy in the backyards.

The home designs will be ranch and reverse one-and-one-half story and will each range from 2,300-2,500 square feet, according to city documents. Most of the homes will have 2-car garages.

Councilmember Tom Nolte was absent for this item, although he was present earlier in the meeting.