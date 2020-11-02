Briefly Noted: Good Shepherd hosting ‘jam session’ on Election Night; Planning commission finds Mission Bowl redevelopment conforms to comprehensive plan

Good Shepherd hosting ‘jam session’ on Election Night

Good Shepherd Catholic Church is hosting a Jam Session of church music on Election Night, Nov. 3. The event starts at 7 p.m.

“We want to offer a safe space — real and virtual — free of political tension, where people can come for music and prayer, instead of getting anxious or angry for political results,” said Raffaele Cipriano, the church’s music director. “We will welcome people attending in person, with the usual safety protocol, and we will livestream the event on the web.”

Physical distancing and masks are required. Registration for attendees is available here.

Planning commission finds Mission Bowl redevelopment conforms to comprehensive plan

The Mission Planning Commission last week found that the Mission Bowl apartments plan conforms to the city’s comprehensive land use plan.

Before a tax increment financing project plan, such as the proposed apartment complex, can be considered by a city council, Kansas state statute requires the planning commission find the project in conformance with the land use plan. City Administrator Laura Smith said the planning commission found the plan in conformance with a 9 to 0 vote.

The finance and administration committee will begin discussing tax increment financing in relation to the proposed redevelopment plan on Nov. 4 after the 6:30 p.m. community development committee meeting. Both meetings will be held virtually, and links to them can be found on the city’s website here.

Streetlight switch-up in Shawnee may impact traffic

Road construction crews in Shawnee will be directing traffic throughout the city on Monday, Nov. 2; Wednesday, Nov. 4; and Thursday, Nov. 5 so that workers can safely change out streetlights.

Shawnee city staff last week reported that this is part of the city’s program to convert all streetlights to LED streetlights in order to save money for the city in the long run.

Crews will not be working on Tuesday, Nov. 3, to make sure not to impact traffic on Election Day.