Your Community: The Great Courses

“I didn’t know the Library offered that” is a phrase Johnson County Library staff hears from patrons on a regular basis—even those who have been using the Library for years are often surprised to learn about services available to them. With 14 locations across the county, a comprehensive eLibrary, and new services launching, it can be difficult to keep up with all that’s available. If you’re interested in it, chances are Johnson County Library has something for you.

A perfect example of this is The Great Courses series on Kanopy. This series features expert professors and industry-leading professionals teaching college-level courses on a wide range of subjects. Study a topic in-depth with unlimited streaming of over 6,500 videos covering 70 subjects, all at your own pace. The best part is there are no exams, assignments, or prerequisites!

Here are some of the subjects covered:

Architecture

Business

Computer Science & Technology

ESL & Languages

History

K-12 Lessons

Law & Criminal Justice

Literature & Language

Media & Communications

Music

Performing Arts

Photography

Sports & Fitness

You can stream The Great Courses on any of your favorite devices. It is accessible via mobile and tablet apps for Apple and Android. You can also watch on your computer and video streaming devices like Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV.

The Great Courses on Kanopy is perfect for lifelong learners. If you don’t have an account with Kanopy, setting up one is easy. Your Kanopy account also gives you access to an ever-changing selection of award-winning documentaries, indie films and world cinema. Simply visit the Great Courses page at jocolibrary.org/elibrary to start streaming today.

