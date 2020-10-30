Briefly Noted: Owner of Shawnee marketing business indicted in $300 million elder fraud scheme

Owner of Shawnee marketing business indicted in $300 million elder fraud scheme

Russell Jason Rahm, an area businessman who owns Subscription Ink Co. and Millennium Marketing in Shawnee, was indicted on Wednesday by prosecutors in a federal case involving elder fraud. Rahm was one of 60 people to be charged with allegedly perpetrating what “the largest elder fraud scheme in the nation,” worth an estimated $300 million and lasting more than 20 years.

The defendants are accused of creating a network of dozens of fraudulent magazine sales companies in 14 states and two Canadian provinces. [Shawnee business owner indicted in what prosecutors say was massive elder fraud scheme — Kansas City Business Journal]

Harvesters mobile food event, Heart to Heart COVID-19 testing planned at SM North on Oct. 31

A Harvesters mobile food distribution event will take place at Shawnee Mission North on Oct. 31 at 7:30 a.m.

The organization, in partnership with the city of Mission, will distribute largely fresh produce on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants will be asked to provide the number of people in their household, though the event is open to all with no identification required.

Volunteers will help direct traffic and load items into vehicles, and drivers should head to the high school’s east parking lot at 7401 Johnson Drive.

There will also be free COVID-19 testing administered by Heart to Heart International in the parking lot directly adjacent to the Harvesters event. Those interested can register on-site, but pre-register is encouraged and can be completed online here.

JoCo CARES Act small business relief grant applications to open Nov. 4

Johnson County small businesses experiencing economic hardship from the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to apply for a one-time $10,000 direct grant. Applications open at 10 a.m. Nov. 4.

The Johnson County CARES Act Small Business Relief Grant program is open to all Johnson County small businesses with no more than 50 full-time employees who have significant economic loss directly related to COVID-19. Grants will be distributed on a first-come first-served basis.

The Enterprise Center in Johnson County is the lead agency administering the program.