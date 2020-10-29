Briefly Noted: KC political leaders invite NBA to host Toronto Raptors out of T-Mobile Center

KC political leaders invite NBA to host Toronto Raptors out of T-Mobile Center

A few Kansas City political leaders, including Mayor Quinton Lucas and Sens. Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran, signed a letter to the National Basketball Association inviting them to host the Toronto Raptors in the T-Mobile Center.

The letter is addressed to Commissioner Adam Silver, and expresses the leaders’ “strong support for Kansas City to serve as the team’s host city”, according to the letter posted on Twitter by Sam Mellinger, a Kansas City Star sports columnist. It goes on to highlight the city’s recent champions — 2019 World Champions Kansas City Chiefs, 2017 U.S. Open Cup Champions Sporting Kansas City and 2015 World Series Champions Kansas City Royals.

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt and U.S. Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II both signed the letter, and U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids is rumored to also become a signer, according to a Mellinger tweet.

JoCo annual Veterans Day observance turns virtual

Johnson County’s annual Veterans Day observance will carry on, though due to COVID-19 it will be held virtually only.

Current plans include a special tribute to local World War II veterans and Holocaust survivors, in connection to the 75th anniversary of the end of the war and Holocaust. Additionally, the celebration will include pre-recorded videos of traditional participation such as posting of colors, musical performances and more.

Board of County Commissioners Chairman Ed Eilert will be the in-person emcee on Nov. 11 at 11 p.m. It will be live streamed online here.

Shawnee temporarily closing Pflumm and 67th intersection, southbound traffic

As part of the city of Shawnee’s rehabilitation project for Pflumm Road, the city will close the intersection of 67th and Pflumm on Friday, Oct. 30, so crews can complete a concrete crosswalk.

Also, beginning Friday, Oct. 30, Pflumm Road will only be open for northbound traffic from 71st to Blackfish Parkway. Crews will complete storm sewer repairs on the west side of Pflumm. Shawnee city staff expect this work to last through Friday, Nov. 13. Detour signs follow on Lackman and Quivira roads via Shawnee Mission Parkway and 71st Street.