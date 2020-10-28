Mission Community Food Bank provides 186 meals at grand opening

After several months of planning — and years of consideration — the Mission Community Food Bank is up and running.

The food bank, hosted out of Trinity Lutheran Church at 5601 W. 62nd Street, celebrated its grand opening last week and provided 186 meals for food-insecure individuals in the process. Mission Mayor Ron Appletoft said the food bank mushroomed from the city’s family adoption and mobile food bank programs, spearheaded by resident Suzie Gibbs.

Appletoft said he always wondered where the leftover food from the mobile food banks would go, and that Gibbs would always say “we need to get a food bank in Mission.” Now, the Mission Community Food Bank is a permanent space for the city that utilizes the extra items from mobile food banks.

“I’m really excited about this partnership between Suzie, the Mission Community Food Bank, the city of Mission and the church, it’s a great marriage and I’m really happy this is going on,” Appletoft said.

Gibbs and other organizers, including resident Sue Walton, began a deep dive into the planning process last summer. Although it’s based out of the church, the food bank is not just for church goers or Mission residents — it’s open to the northeast Johnson County community.

For the grand opening, a community food bank committee member was able to purchase 500 pounds of food for less than $3, Gibbs said. The grand opening, and the food bank as a whole, couldn’t be successful without the committee and other volunteers, she said.

“On my behalf, can I just say thank you, thank you, thank you — I couldn’t do this by myself,” Gibbs said.

The food bank will be open again on Nov. 12 and Dec. 10, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required, and participants should enter the parking lot from the Nall Avenue entrance.