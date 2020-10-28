Briefly Noted: Member of Roger Marshall’s campaign team tests positive for COVID-19; Merriam officers to participate in ‘Ticket or Treat’

Campaign team member for Roger Marshall’s Senate bid tests positive for COVID-19

A member of Rep. Roger Marshall’s Senate campaign team has tested positive for COVID-19, the campaign confirmed Tuesday.

“Last week, a member of our team tested positive for COVID-19. They had already been self-quarantining for mild symptoms after exposure at a personal event and have since remained in isolation,” said Brent Robertson, Marshall’s chief of staff, in a statement.

“We worked with local officials on contact tracing, and no members of the Marshall team had to quarantine or test. Dr. Marshall has not had any contact with the team member since before the personal event, and before symptoms. Out of an abundance of caution, Dr. Marshall regularly tests, and continues to be negative.”

The staff member participated in the Kansas Republican Party’s bus tour events in the Kansas City area earlier this month, according to a report from The Kansas City Star. However, the staffer was exposed to the virus at the personal event unrelated to the campaign and has not had contact with Marshall since that event. [A member of Republican Roger Marshall’s campaign team tests positive for COVID-19 — The Kansas City Star]

Merriam officers to participate in ‘Ticket or Treat’

Merriam police officers are participating in the Kansas Department of Transportation’s “Ticket or Treat” program.

From Oct. 26 to Oct.30, officers will patrol local elementary schools and look for people not wearing seatbelts during school drop off and pick up. Officers will give tickets — up to $60 plus court costs — for adults and children who aren’t buckled up.

Vintage Stock location at 93rd and Metcalf may relocate within Regency Park

The Vintage Stock location at 93rd Street and Metcalf Avenue — home to Overland Park’s Regency Park shopping center — may relocate within the center.

A vacancy roster in an Area real estate advisors material marketing packet on the shopping center shows the Vintage Stock space can be made available. Area advisor Rachel West said the store “is definitely not going out of business.”

“They might have an interest in relocating in the center, but they plan to stay,” West said.

No other information could be shared at this time, West said.

Lenexa approves issuing $15.5 million in bonds for Logistics Centre project

The Lenexa City Council on Oct. 20 unanimously agreed to authorize the issuance of up to $15.5 million in industrial revenue bonds for Building 3 of Lenexa Logistics Centre East.

The bonds are used to finance construction and related costs of a 250,000-square-foot office/warehouse facility and infrastructure for the building, to be located east of Renner Boulevard at 116th Street.

The city council previously approved an adjusted tax abatement structure, which grants an effective tax abatement of 72% for a 10-year period. The project is nearly complete and the developer has requested the city issue the bonds, according to city documents.