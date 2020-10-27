Here’s the list of JoCo polling sites that have changed since the August primary

The Johnson County Election Office has changed more than 30 voting places between the August primary and the November general election.

Election Commissioner Connie Schmidt said some polling locations moved to bigger spaces to accommodate social distancing during the pandemic. Most of the changes show a departure from churches as host sites, to high school gyms, hotels and public buildings.

For instance, high school gyms in the Blue Valley School District provide the space necessary to spread out poll workers and voters, Schmidt said, adding that some churches declined to offer their spaces out of concern for the health risks of the coronavirus.

Schmidt said the election office notified voters by postcard last week of changes to their polling locations. In case you didn’t get yours, below is a list of voting location changes, separated mostly by city.

Prairie Village

Prairie Village precincts 1-02 and 1-03 moved from Nall Avenue Church of the Nazarene to Woodson Avenue Bible Church.

Prairie Village precincts 3-01 and 6-02 moved from Mission Road Community of Christ to 2020FIT. Prairie Village precinct 6-01 also moved from Mission Road Community of Christ but is instead relocating to Prairie Village City Hall.

Leawood

Leawood precinct 2-02 moved from Curé of Ars Catholic Church to Indian Creek Tech Center.

Leawood precinct 4-03 moved from Legacy Christian Church – Blue Valley to Lodge at Ironwoods.

Overland Park

Three Overland Park precincts moved to Radisson Hotel Lenexa: Overland Park precinct 2-17, previously at Oak Park Library; and Overland Park precincts 2-20 and 3-09, which were both previously at Crossroads Church RCA.

Overland Park precinct 2-25 moved from Indian Heights United Methodist Church to Indian Creek Tech Center.

Overland Park precinct 3-02 moved from Overland Park Baptist Temple to Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

Overland Park precincts 4-08, 4-13 and 4-18 moved from Hope Chapel to Blue Valley Northwest High.

Overland Park precinct 5-04 moved from St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church to Blue Valley High.

Overland Park precinct 5-08 moved from Legacy Christian Church – Blue Valley to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church.

Three Overland Park precincts moved to Blue Valley North High from other voting places: Overland Park precinct 5-10 was previously at Tomahawk Ridge Community Center; and Overland Park precincts 5-13 and 5-14 were both previously at Church of the Nativity.

Overland Park precinct 6-08 moved from Countryside Baptist Church to Blue Valley Southwest High.

Overland Park precinct 6-11 moved from Hope Alive Church to Blue Valley West High.

Overland Park precinct 6-15 moved from Lodge at Ironwoods to Blue Valley High.

Overland Park precinct 6-19 moved from Blue Valley Recreation Center to Southwoods Christian Church.

Olathe, townships and the rest of Johnson County

Oxford Township precinct 02 moved from Southwoods Christian Church to Blue Valley High.

Three Olathe precincts moved from Community of Christ Church to other church hosts. Olathe precinct 1-04 is now at Olathe Christian Church; Olathe precinct 1-14 is now at Ascend Church; and Olathe precinct 1-15 is now at First Baptist Church of Olathe.

Edgerton precinct 0-07 will have a polling location at Edgerton United Methodist Church.

Gardner precincts 0-04 and 0-12 moved from the New Century Fieldhouse to the Gardner Senior Center.

Spring Hill Township precinct 02 will have a voting place at Grace Community Church of the Nazarene.

The precinct map can be found on the Johnson County Election Office’s website. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.