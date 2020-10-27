Briefly Noted: Leawood student’s Bar Mitzvah project raises $10K for local food pantry; Veterans Day observance canceled at Resurrection Cemetery

Leawood middle schooler’s Bar Mitzvah project raises $10,000 for local food pantry

Jonah Stein, a seventh-grader at Leawood Middle School, has raised $10,000 for a service project for his upcoming Bar Mitzvah that will help feed hundreds facing food insecurity in the Kansas City area.

Stein created MASKerAIDs, a beaded necklace that connects to a person’s mask for easier wear. The funds from his project support Jewish Family Services and its Kesher KC Care Bag program, which contain food for walk-in clients of the program.

“I saw a similar product and the wheels started turning about what I could do,” Stein said. “Creating MASKerAIDs allows me to not only solve a modern-day challenge, but also to use the funds I earn from the sales to support JFS and its Kesher KC Care Bag program.”

Catholic Cemeteries cancels Veterans Day observance at Resurrection Cemetery

Catholic Cemeteries of Northeast Kansas has canceled the Veterans Day observance and ceremony that would normally take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa on Wednesday, Nov. 11. The organization canceled the event due to uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the health risks for individuals and families to gather.

Lenexa to conduct CID public hearing for Ten Ridge project at Ridgeview and K-10

The Lenexa City Council on Oct. 6 unanimously approved a resolution called for a public hearing to consider approving a Community Improvement District, a public financing incentives package, for a portion of the Ten Ridge project located at the northeast corner of K-10 Highway and Ridgeview Road.

The public hearing is set for Nov. 3, when the city council will consider adoption of the Community Improvement District. The petition includes the levying of a 1% CID sales tax on all sales within the project area of roughly 15 acres. The public financing package is intended to help pay for construction, public improvements and other related costs for the project. The estimated total cost of the project is about $43 million.

The developer, Ten Ridge LLC, is constructing a mixed-use development that is anticipated to include 80,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and commercial uses in eight buildings and also include a 90-room hotel. If approved, the CID sales tax will commence Oct. 1, 2022.