Updates from Johnson County Community College: New season, new schedule. Spring enrollment is underway!

Fall is in full swing but we’re setting our sights on spring semester! Spring 2021 pre-enrollment opens today, and classes start Jan. 19. Our commitment to affordable tuition rates, flexible course delivery methods and helpful student resources remains constant in these uncertain times.

Tuition That Won’t Break the Bank

We understand financial security is a priority at every stage of the college experience. That’s why we strive to put education within reach with our competitive tuition rates. We also offer:

Metro Tuition Rate: Missouri residents in ZIP codes that start with 640- or 641- can enroll in any credit class for only $138 per credit hour — a 38% discount from our standard out-of-state tuition rate!

Scholarships: JCCC awards millions of dollars in scholarships every year to qualified students. All it takes is one application to become eligible for hundreds of financial opportunities!

Flexible Course Delivery Methods

You choose how to attend JCCC with your goals, learning style and schedule in mind. Our course delivery methods take your health and safety into account:

Online courses allow you to learn from anywhere at your own pace. There are no required campus visits or online meetings at specific times.

allow you to learn from anywhere at your own pace. There are no required campus visits or online meetings at specific times. Online hybrid courses include scheduled, online, live video sessions and don’t require any face-to-face sessions on campus.

include scheduled, online, live video sessions and don’t require any face-to-face sessions on campus. Hybrid courses do require some face-to-face sessions on campus, while other meetings may be delivered in a live video format.

New Student Resources

The new Academic Resource Center is now open and ready to assist students!

This space on the first floor of Billington Library has been completely reimagined with student success in mind. Our students will enjoy a large study area, individual study rooms and the new Stacks Cafe serving coffee and snacks.

Resource Center services are offered on a limited in-person basis but are still available online or via Zoom appointments.

Your Tomorrow Starts Here!

As you start to evaluate goals for 2021, consider how JCCC fits into your plan. Our Admissions team is available to answer questions and kickstart your Cavalier journey. Contact them at 913-469-3803 or by email.

Still undecided on spring semester? Check out our 2020 Winter Session schedule. One class, four weeks, all online. Start your educational journey at JCCC from the comfort (and warmth!) of home this holiday season.