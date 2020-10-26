Briefly Noted: Two Transport Brewery employees test positive for COVID-19; President signs Sen. Jerry Moran’s veterans mental health bill into law

Two Transport Brewery employees test positive for COVID-19

Two employees at Transport Brewery, a small brewing company and taproom in downtown Shawnee, have tested positive for COVID-19.

In an announcement of the update on Thursday, Oct. 22, Transport Brewery reported that all other employees have tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

“Both staff members have our best wishes for a speedy recovery an we hope to be able to see their smiling faces back soon!” staff wrote. “However, they will not be able return until they are asymptomatic and have two consecutive negative test results. It’s uncertain if their cases are related, as they both were exposed to positive cases unbeknownst to them.”

Transport Brewery will continue requiring its employees to wear masks and still asks customers to wear masks in the taproom unless seated. Anyone with questions can email Christie Merandino, operations manager, at christie@transportbrewery.com.

President signs Sen. Jerry Moran’s veterans mental health and suicide prevention bill into law

President Trump earlier this month signed into law a bill by U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.) that seeks to improve mental health and suicide prevention services to veterans. The Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act was signed earlier this month, according to a press release from Moran’s office.

In seeking to curb veteran suicides nationwide, the senators introduced their bill last Congress to bolster the Department of Veterans Affairs’ mental health workforce and increase rural veterans’ access to care. The bill also expands veterans’ access to alternative and local treatment options such as animal therapy, outdoor sports and activities. Moran noted that the bill creates more jobs at the VA for mental health professionals and establishes a grant program to collaborate with community organizations serving veterans.

“Many of our veterans are suffering from daunting, sometimes overwhelming mental health challenges, that have only been made worse by this pandemic, and lack access to modern, effective and compassionate mental health care and suicide prevention services,” Moran said. “This is a significant day for veterans, and I am grateful to Ranking Member Jon Tester, President Trump and many of my colleagues for working tirelessly this Congress to get this landmark bill signed into law and improve suicide prevention research, services and programs for our nation’s veterans.”

Roeland Park to host ‘Chalk the Walk’ Halloween edition Oct. 26 to Oct. 31

The city of Roeland Park will host ‘Chalk the Walk’ Halloween edition for the rest of the month.

Participants can bring their chalk and decorate one sidewalk square around the Roeland park Community Center front lawn from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, or 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. It is encouraged but not required to wear costumes while chalking.

Additionally, the participants can stop inside the community center to get a Halloween treat bag. Prizes will be awarded to winners (announced via Facebook at 1 p.m. on Halloween) for the following categories: spookiest, most colorful and best overall.